West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval 2025: Street closures to know about

Every year, West Hollywood hosts one of the largest Halloween street parties in the world, attracting nearly half a million people.

Known as the West Hollywood Carnaval, this event transforms the city into a vibrant hub of festivities, complete with street closures, live entertainment, and themed celebrations across various venues.

What we know:

The West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval kicks off at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. H

However, city officials advise against bringing children and pets due to the large crowds expected. The event features a stage along Santa Monica Boulevard with a live DJ, food trucks, and various entertainment options. Bars, restaurants, clubs, and hotels in the area will host themed celebrations.

West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval Street Closures

Timeline:

Street closures began Friday morning in preparation for the big event.

North San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue, along with nearby alleyways, are closed until Saturday morning.

Additional major streets, including portions of La Cienega, Santa Monica, and Sunset Boulevard, will close at 10 a.m. Friday and remain closed through Saturday morning.

What they're saying:

"People think Pride's like the biggest weekend here, but I feel like Halloween and it's a Friday, so I feel like it's going to be extra lit this year," one attendee said.