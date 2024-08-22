West Hollywood bike shop targeted by thieves 3 times in as many weeks

A West Hollywood bike shop owner is shoring up his security after his store was targeted by thieves three times in as many weeks. The first two times, the thieves were unsuccessful, but the third time was the charm, and on Tuesday, criminals were able to make off with thousands of dollars worth of stolen bikes.

Bikes and Hikes has been in business on Santa Monica Boulevard for 15 years. Owner Danny Roman said his store has been the victim of theft over the years, but nothing like what they've seen recently.

Surveillance video showed how the thieves were able to get into his store on Tuesday. A pair of masked, hooded criminals were able to unlock the door, looking around for onlookers before they went inside.

"[They were] here for over an hour, breaking in, coming into my store, taking bikes, bringing them out, coming back in, taking more back, coming back out," Roman said. "Fully masked. On one of the busiest streets in LA."

Roman is still tallying the losses, but says the missing bikes could be worth more than $25,000. Among the stolen bicycles include several getting tune ups before the group sets out for Burning Man.

"They're all leaving tomorrow for Burning Man, so they're all freaking out," Roman said. Thankfully, Roman said, they were able to get them new bikes in time for the festival.

Roman said he thinks Tuesday's thieves are the same responsible for the other break-in attempts. After the thieves broke his storefront window the other two times, Roman is offering a $1,000 reward to get the criminals off the streets.

He's also spending thousands more to add more cameras to his store, replace the windows and upgrade the security gate.

"We are now getting those shutters installed tomorrow that are very, very expensive," Roman said. "So it's basically going to be Fort Knox here."