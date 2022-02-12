3 shot on Super Bowl weekend outside West Hollywood bar

Three people were shot early Saturday morning on Super Bowl weekend outside a bar in West Hollywood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 2:53 a.m. in the area of La Cienega Blvd. and Melrose Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located three people with gunshot wounds. Each victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating the motive of the shooting.

According to reports, police are looking into whether a red Ferrari is connected to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description was immediately available.

