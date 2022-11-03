West Covina PD investigating double homicide

A double homicide investigation was underway in West Covina, officials said.

The West Covina Police Department received a call at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, off La Puente Road.

Arriving officers found two men at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was declared dead at the scene and the second victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

The names of the victims have not been released, and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact West Covina PD at 626-939-88500.

