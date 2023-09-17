West Covina officials warning parents after 2 students report seeing white van following kids

Authorities in West Covina are warning parents after two separate incidents involving a white van apparently following children have been reported.

According to the West Covina Unified School District, a student reported seeing a white van following another child near Hollenbeck close to Hollencrest, and a similar incident was reported at Hacienda La Puente Unified.

Local law enforcement was alerted, but they were not able to locate the van.

District officials said because Hollencrest Middle School and Vine Elementary School are close to each other, there will be an enhanced security presence in both areas.

Parents are advised to talk to their children about the importance of safety, especially while traveling to and from school.

The following tips were issued:

Encourage your child to walk in groups or with classmates.

Remind them always to be aware of their surroundings and never engage with strangers.

If you, your child, or someone you know witnesses suspicious behavior or any activity that raises concern, please report it immediately to WCPD and the respective school office.

Anyone with information can submit tips via We-Tip.