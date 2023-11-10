WeHo considering smaller version of Vegas sphere, dubbed the 'Sphere on Sunset'

The city of West Hollywood is contemplating the construction of its own version of the Las Vegas sphere, albeit on a much smaller scale, aptly named the "Sphere on Sunset."

Proposed to be situated adjacent to the Pendry West Hollywood hotel, this unique structure will not be used as an entertainment venue, akin to its Las Vegas counterpart. Instead, it will serve as a broadcast facility, equipped with various features such as a reception room, green rooms, and a rooftop terrace.

The concept of the "Sphere on Sunset" brings a unique addition to West Hollywood, offering a distinctive approach to broadcasting and multimedia events within the city.

While the Las Vegas sphere may have faced financial setbacks, West Hollywood aims to harness the potential of this architectural endeavor to enhance the city's allure and provide a cutting-edge facility for various creative endeavors.

The proposed structure is a 49-foot glass sphere with digital billboards. It replaces existing digital billboards and offers a public-oriented plaza with a "broadcast theme." The project is a departure from previous billboard endeavors, focusing on becoming a "destination" and interactive media experience. While there are design and technical challenges to overcome, it has the potential to fulfill the renewal and activation goals of the Sunset Arts & Advertising Program.

Despite its notable presence on social media and widespread popularity, the Las Vegas sphere has faced financial challenges since its inauguration. According to a recent report, The Sphere incurred a substantial loss of approximately $100 million in the first quarter of operation. Sphere Entertainment has reported earnings of $8 million since September 30th. This revenue has been generated through a combination of hosting shows and events, as well as advertising partnerships.