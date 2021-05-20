Wee Vill Fire: Crews battling 3-alarm blaze in Fairmont area

article

Crews are responding to a 3-alarm brush fire in the Fairmont area Thursday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the "#WeeVillFire" has extended to about 250 acres near the intersection of Highway 138 and 210th Street West, as of 10 a.m.

Officials did not say what set off the brush fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.