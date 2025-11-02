Wednesday's Child: FOX 11 meets with Ottavio at Pa's Pumpkin Patch

Meet Ottavio (b. Oct. 2012), a kind and polite child currently in foster care with a budding charm waiting to shine through! While Ottavio may come across as shy at first, there's a wonderful warmth to him that emerges when he's encouraged to join in conversations. We met up with Ottavio at a seasonal favorite, Pa’s Pumpkin Patch in Lakewood, CA, to help Ottavio find the perfect pumpkin in the here and now … and possibly reach into the home and hearts of a "perfect-for-him" adoptive family that’s waiting out there for a kid like Ottavio.

Ottavio is an enthusiastic athlete who plays both baseball and football on community teams. Like many kids his age, Ottavio also enjoys playing video games. Although he tends to be on the quieter side, it’s heartwarming to see how Ottavio lights up when being cheered on by others. With a little encouragement, he opens up and let’s his glowing personality show through.

As Ottavio thinks about his future, he isn’t focused on any particular career yet, and that’s perfectly okay. Having a permanent family with some role models to guide and support him would be a great building block to becoming all he is meant to be.

Ottavio understandably has some mixed feelings about the idea of adoption but remains open to options and to different family dynamics. Ottavio currently enjoys playing with the dogs at his current foster home, and he is excited about the possibility of having pets as part of his future forever family.

To see more of Ottavio, tune in to Wednesday’s Child. And for information about adopting, please call us at 1-866-921-2367 (ADOPT).