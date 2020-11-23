Wednesday's Child: Beautiful Olivia would love a caring forever family

Olivia (2009) has an outgoing, engaging and vivacious personality that naturally draws people to her. With that kind of qualities presence, it makes her well suited for a career pursuit she has in mind, being a YouTube blogger.

Olivia has a higher level of awareness than most. Intersecting all those with her love for animals, we brought Olivia to The Wild Life Learning Center in Sylmar, CA to meet some peculiar animals and start her on her journey blogging this adventure with her very first video camera gifted to her by the Wednesday’s Child team.

A porcupine, owl and a pair of sloths were the animals Olivia interacted with – all rescued and placed into safety at the Center. Olivia spent time with each animal, inspected it and noted its key features and validated the characteristics each animal has to protect itself in order for it to thrive. The culmination of the day’s adventure was spent with the sloths hanging above.

Olivia has a beautiful smile that can melt your heart. She is a very friendly child and has a wonderful sense of humor. She is quite active in sports activities and especially enjoys playing soccer, going to the park and doing fun things outdoors.

She also enjoys dancing and singing. Olivia also loves books and when she’s in her reflective space, she journals to process her experiences and feelings.

Olivia loves the holidays and hopes to spend them with a forever family of her own who would appreciate her palate for ice cream, macaroni and cheese, pizza, burgers with French fries, shrimp, lobster, squid and fried fish.

Did we mention she hopes to become a YouTuber when she grows up, also to become a movie star or singer? She’s got the star quality in many respects and we’re looking for a star family to help nurture her along.

