Wednesday's Child: Adrian would love a family that is active and also enjoys amusement parks

‘Tis the season for all things Halloween! For Wednesday’s Child, we took Adrian, an 8-year-old with a warm and engaging personality and loving spirit, to Pa's Pumpkin Patch in Long Beach. Adrian is excited for Halloween and plans to go trick-or-treating and dress up in costume. All he needs to complete his seasonal ensemble is a signature pumpkin to carve and display!

Adrian says he loves school – even with the homework – and that he also enjoys the connections he has with people around him, from his teachers and fellow students to those he considers friends and family. Adrian does have biological siblings and needs an adoptive family that will support his contact and connection with them.

As for pastimes, Adrian likes playing outdoors as well as video games. We watched Adrian scour the Patch in search of the perfect pumpkin. Adrian ended up selecting a large pumpkin that he actually needed help carrying to the counter!

When it comes to what Adrian thinks he’d like in an adoptive family, he said he would like a family that is active and goes places such as amusement parks. And while family trips to amusement parks are fun, we know that -- just like the large pumpkin – life can sometimes get heavy and what Adrian really needs is an adoptive family that will help see him through the rough patches and help with some of the heavy lifting.

To see more of Adrian, tune into Wednesday’s Child – and to learn more about adoption, call 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).