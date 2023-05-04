Expand / Collapse search

National Weather Service investigating unusual ‘weather events’ in Carson, Compton

By
Published 
Updated 11:02AM
Weather
FOX 11

NWS investigating unusual 'weather event' in Compton

Residents observed an unusual weather event in Compton on Thursday morning.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The National Weather Service was investigating two separate weather events Thursday in Los Angeles County after roofs were ripped off at least two buildings in Carson and residents observed an unusual weather event in Compton

 A cold spring storm continues to sweep through Southern California, bringing gusty winds, thunderstorms, and downpours. 

Images from SkyFOX showed a downed tree and at least two buildings damaged by the storm in Carson. 

Carson buildings damaged by storm

At least two buildings were damaged in Carson after a storm swept through the Los Angeles area Thursday.

It's currently unknown what led to the damage.

In late March, multiple buildings were damaged after an EF1 tornado swept through Montebello, which was the strongest tornado to hit the LA area in four decades

Meanwhile, about nine miles northeast of Carson, a resident captured video of a rare weather event in Compton, which they referred to as a "mini-tornado." However, that has not been confirmed by the NWS.

No further information was immediately available. 