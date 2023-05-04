National Weather Service investigating unusual ‘weather events’ in Carson, Compton

The National Weather Service was investigating two separate weather events Thursday in Los Angeles County after roofs were ripped off at least two buildings in Carson and residents observed an unusual weather event in Compton.

A cold spring storm continues to sweep through Southern California, bringing gusty winds, thunderstorms, and downpours.

Images from SkyFOX showed a downed tree and at least two buildings damaged by the storm in Carson.

It's currently unknown what led to the damage.

In late March, multiple buildings were damaged after an EF1 tornado swept through Montebello, which was the strongest tornado to hit the LA area in four decades.

Meanwhile, about nine miles northeast of Carson, a resident captured video of a rare weather event in Compton, which they referred to as a "mini-tornado." However, that has not been confirmed by the NWS.

No further information was immediately available.