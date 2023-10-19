Here are some ways to help identify and prevent bullying, expert says

Research indicates that children are currently facing a greater struggle with anxiety than ever before. While it is normal for individuals to experience some level of anxiety, it is crucial to recognize that anxiety stemming from bullying is not acceptable.

The month of October is dedicated to raising awareness about bullying prevention. EVERFI has taken up the mission to eradicate bullying within schools. The initial step in achieving this goal is to ensure that children comprehend the concept of bullying, enabling them to identify its signs and take appropriate action.

Alice Lee, EVERFI's Senior Vice President of K-12 Implementation, emphasizes the significance of distinguishing between behavioral issues and bullying. Bullying involves deliberate and repetitive attempts to harm another person, often accompanied by a clear power imbalance. It is essential for educators, administrators, and parents to accurately identify instances of bullying and promptly address them. Research further highlights the importance of consistently and swiftly addressing incidents of bullying.

In today's world, bullying has become an increasingly pervasive and concerning issue, largely due to the influence of social media. Disturbing statistics indicate that 23% of students admit to engaging in online cruelty, while 27% report being victims of such behavior. The advent of social media has transformed the education system as a whole.

Unlike in the past, when bullying was more visible in physical spaces like locker rooms, school buses, hallways, and bathrooms, it has now become more prevalent but less easily detectable. Shockingly, bullying incidents occur approximately every seven minutes, with one in three students experiencing bullying on a weekly basis. These distressing realities lead to approximately 160,000 children missing school every single day. Alice Lee highlights the urgent need to address this issue, recognizing the significant impact social media has had on the landscape of bullying.

Individuals who experience cyberbullying are at a heightened risk of self-harm and suicidal tendencies, and the consequences of this form of bullying are particularly severe. Adding to the issue is the fact that schools are facing a critical shortage of counselors, which poses challenges in effectively addressing the escalating mental health consequences associated with bullying.

It is crucial that this shortage is recognized and addressed to ensure the well-being and safety of students.






