Waymo gets stuck at crime scene in downtown LA

By
Published  June 2, 2025 10:53am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
A Waymo became trapped behind crime scene tape at the scene of a stabbing downtown Los Angeles over the weekend.

LOS ANGELES - Video shows a Waymo self-driving car stuck behind crime scene tape in downtown Los Angeles. 

Police found the car empty near Grand Avenue and 11th Street. 

As officers checked it out, the car's window rolled down, and a remote Waymo rep spoke through the vehicle.

Police worked with that rep to guide the car away from the scene. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.

