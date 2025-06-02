Waymo gets stuck at crime scene in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - Video shows a Waymo self-driving car stuck behind crime scene tape in downtown Los Angeles.
Police found the car empty near Grand Avenue and 11th Street.
As officers checked it out, the car's window rolled down, and a remote Waymo rep spoke through the vehicle.
Police worked with that rep to guide the car away from the scene.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.