Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from WED 9:00 PM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
3
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Watch
from THU 3:00 AM PST until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains

Waukesha Christmas parade: Darrell Brooks charged, 6th death reported

By Madalyn O'Neill, FOX6 News Digital Team and Scott Bauer
Published 
Updated 2:52PM
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors in Wisconsin on Tuesday charged a man with intentional homicide in the deaths of five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade that also left 62 people injured, including many children. Bail was set at $5 million.

Prosecutors say a sixth person, a child, has died and more charges are pending.

cd1.jpg

Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged with five counts of intentional homicide in the crash Sunday in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb. Conviction on first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence, Wisconsin's stiffest penalty.

Brooks made his initial appearance in court Tuesday. He could be heard crying during the proceeding, leaning over with his head nearly in his lap, with his attorney resting a hand on his back.

Darrell Brooks initial appearance in Waukesha County court

Darrell Brooks initial appearance in Waukesha County court

The city’s livestream video and bystander video captured the chaotic scene when an SUV sped along the parade route and then into the crowd. Several of those injured remain in critical condition.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told police that the vehicle "appeared to be intentionally moving side to side," with no attempt to slow down or stop as it struck multiple people and sent bodies and objects flying.

snapshot-2021-11-23T160323.906.jpg

Darrell Brooks initial appearance in Waukesha County court

The criminal complaint said a police officer shot at the vehicle, striking it three times, and a detective stepped in front of Brooks’ vehicle and pounded on the hood, shouting "Stop," several times but Brooks drove past him. The complaint said the detective was wearing police insignia and a neon orange safety vest.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brooks had been free on $1,000 bail for a case in Milwaukee County earlier in November in which he’s accused of intentionally striking a woman with his car. Prosecutors said they’re investigating their bail recommendation in that case, calling it inappropriately low.

One pending case against Brooks included an allegation that he deliberately hit a woman with his car in early November after a fight. Prosecutors in Milwaukee County on Monday called their bail recommendation "inappropriately low" given the facts of that case and the Sunday crash, and said they would review it.

Waukesha County Court Commissioner Kevin Costello on Darrell Brooks' case

Waukesha County Court Commissioner Kevin Costello spoke at the initial appearance of Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

Other lesser charges were also expected to be filed against Darrell Brooks Jr. related to the roughly 50 additional people who were injured when an SUV barreled through the parade route at a high speed, sending people flying through the air.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Brooks was free on $1,000 bail posted just two days before the deadly event, a fact that is leading to a review of what happened and renewed calls for giving judges more power to set higher bails.

One pending case against Brooks included an allegation that he deliberately hit a woman with his car in early November after a fight. Prosecutors in Milwaukee County on Monday called their bail recommendation "inappropriately low" given the facts of that case and the Sunday crash, and said they would review it.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Fond du Lac Jane Doe from 2008 identified

A Jane Doe found in rural Fond du Lac County on Nov. 23, 2008 has been identified as a Rockford, Illinois woman. The identification happened with the use of DNA technology.