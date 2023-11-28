Water main break in Hacienda Heights triggers massive sinkhole, debris flow

A water main break in Hacienda Heights Tuesday triggered a massive sinkhole and debris flow affecting the surrounding area, and some residents said this could have all been prevented.

Crews responded to the corner of Edgeridge and Tamarix drives just before 6 p.m. Monday. That's where they discovered part of the road washed out with mud everywhere.

One home on Tamarix Drive collapsed into that sinkhole, authorities said, and seven homes remain without power as crews remain on scene.

One resident told FOX 11 they suspected something like this was coming after several neighbors reported what started as a small water leak in the area two weeks ago.

"It was called in by several neighbors to San Gabriel Valley [Water Company] multiple times as the water got stronger… as the days went by with no response, we knew it was going to wash out," said Maricruz Monreal.

It's unknown at this time if people were displaced or evacuated.

No further information was immediately available.