Water main break floods streets, parking garage in West Hollywood

A water main erupted in West Hollywood early Tuesday morning, causing flooding in the area.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said the water main break was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Hacienda Place, near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Holloway Drive. The department added the water has been shut down in the area.

Before the water was shut down, the water traveled to parking garages and apartment buildings in the area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department closed the streets in the immediate area until further notice while LADWP crews were at the scene.

Last month, a water main break led to the flooding of a freeway off-ramp in nearby Hollywood.

