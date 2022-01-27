Water main break floods freeway off-ramp in Hollywood

The North Highland off-ramp is closed at the northbound 101 Freeway in Hollywood after a water main break caused flooding in the area.

Those who live in the neighborhood told FOX 11 the off-ramp has been a troublesome spot for water main breaks and road repairs.

"I feel like they’re not looking at the archives to see what needs to be updated to make sure certain things like this don’t happen three times in two years. This is ridiculous," said neighborhood resident Nick Cacho.

The water main break was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard and the gushing water started flooding streets and garages.

At least one car appeared to have been damaged in the incident.

Crews with the Los Angeles Department of Power and Water are at the scene and the California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert that is in place until 10 a.m.

