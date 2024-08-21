WATCH: Woman slams car into LACoFD car in Gardena after assaulting firefighter, police say

An Inglewood woman was arrested after she was seen on video yelling and swatting at a Los Angeles County firefighter in Gardena before crashing her car into the firefighter's.

It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Frank Rojas said he heard an argument outside his Gardena home before he took out his cell phone and started recording.

In the video, the woman, who police identified as 36-year-old Jessica Chavez, was seen yelling at the firefighter.

The Gardena Police Department said this all started when the firefighter saw Chavez in "an altercation" with a man, and went over to help her.

The firefighter is heard saying "we're with the fire department, but we called the police." Chavez seems to get even angrier, before slapping the vehicle, and according to the Gardena Police Department, even assaulting the firefighter.

"She hitting… the windows of the car, and then they were continuing it," Rojas said. "And then I hear the officer saying ‘Oh we’re trying to help you,' this and that, and, you know, ‘you’re making it worse.'"

That's when Rojas said Chavez got back in her car and started driving around the block repeatedly.

"She would circle around the block… at least four times," Rojas said. "And then on the fourth and final time she does this circle across the street, that's when she slams into a car. And by then they were able to arrest her."

Police said Chavez hit both the LACoFD vehicle and an undercover police car. Officers booked her for assault on a firefighter, assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence.