WATCH: Stranded hiker 'death gripping' cliff for over an hour in Southern California rescued

The Brief A stranded hiker was rescued after clinging to a cliffside for over an hour on the Pacific Crest Trail. The woman was able to send an emergency text to 911 using her emergency communications device. She was rescued by and evacuated by helicopter.



Dramatic video shared by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office Aviation Division shows a daring rescue that unfolded over the weekend on the Pacific Crest Trail in Southern California.

What we know:

According to officials, the hiker found herself stranded on a cliff Sunday in the Whitewater area of the Pacific Coast Trail, just south of the San Bernardino County line.

She managed to send an emergency text to 911 using a Garmin-type emergency communications device.

Once they got that message, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office's Rescue 9 was deployed.

Crews located her "death gripping" the cliffside, where she was stranded for over an hour.

Video showed the hiker's legs visibly shaking as she clung to the cliff, carrying a heavy backpack.

She was safely hoisted to the top and evacuated by helicopter.

What they're saying:

Officials described the rescue as "intense" and "technical," noting the hiker sustained some cuts but was otherwise uninjured.

Officials said the Pacific Crest Trail has been busy for rescue crews this year.

The trail spans from Mexico to Canada through the states of California, Oregon, and Washington.