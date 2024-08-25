Search rescue team runs into Jay Leno during search for missing hiker

article

When it comes to stories about the search for – and eventually finding – a missing hiker, it doesn't get more Los Angeles County than this.

A search team bumped into Jay Leno while the group of rescuers were looking for a missing hiker last seen in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The group, San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team, was searching for 78-year-old hiker who was last seen hiking Waterman Mountain on July 18.

The group of hikers told the San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team that they came back to the parking lot, but the missing hiker was not with them – that was when a missing person’s report was formally filed on the hiker.

Less than two days after the hiker was reported missing – the hiker was eventually found safe. The San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team said the hiker appeared in good health but was dehydrated – after all, the missing hiker was stranded for about 30 hours in the Angeles National Forest, the group said.

The missing hiker has since been reunited with his family.

But along the search for that missing hiker, Leno was spotted with his friends. While Leno told the rescuers he didn’t see the hiker at the center of the missing person’s search, the TV icon stopped to take a quick photo with the group.

Below is the organization's post on their Jay Leno encounter:

