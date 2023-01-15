WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe

Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80.

Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with lines of cars at a complete standstill. According to CalTrans, blowing winds and snow caused multiple cars to spin out Saturday, causing major delays. The conditions were so bad Saturday, that portions of I-80 were closed near the Nevada state line.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many of the California counties surrounding Tahoe, particularly at elevations over 5,000 feet. That warning will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 4 p.m.

The NWS predicts snow totals could increase by one to three feet in the coming days, with wind gusts getting as high as 50 mph.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the organization wrote. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

For those who must go out in this weather, the service recommends keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in the car in case of an emergency.