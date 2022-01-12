WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom provides COVID-19 update amid omicron surge

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon to discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Newsom will visit a testing site in south Los Angeles County to highlight his COVID-19 Emergency Response Package. His focus, amid the omicron surge, is to keep schools open, keep the economy moving, ramp up vaccines, boosters, and statewide testing.

The Golden State made a grim milestone late last month, becoming the first state to top 5 million COVID-19 cases amid the omicron surge.

RELATED: California 1st state to top 5M cases amid omicron surge

On Sunday, Los Angeles County broke a single-day record with 45,584 positive COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: LA County again breaks single-day record for COVID cases with 45,584

Newsom’s administration recently proposed spending another $2.7 billion to expand testing and boost hospital staffing, while calling for a new law to give workers more paid time off if they get sick. In addition, the state’s indoor mask mandate was recently extended through Feb. 15.

RELATED:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, LA Unified students returned to campus for in-person instruction Tuesday for the spring semester. While some parents voiced concerns, the district, which is the second-largest in the nation, is under strict COVID-19 protocols and schools officials say research proves in-person learning is most effective.

