Washington murder suspect arrested in LA: What we know about the suspect

An intense week-long manhunt for a Washington murder suspect ended Tuesday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles, about a thousand miles from the crime scene.

The backstory:

Last Tuesday, Alexander Lee Rogers is accused of brutally stabbing and killing 64-year-old Dawn Peters in Longview, Washington. Her husband, Leroy, was also stabbed and critically injured.

"To be taken out like that, so brutal, it just really takes a toll," said Steven Butler. "I’m just glad he’s caught."

Dawn and Leroy’s nephew, Butler, spoke with FOX 11 via Zoom, still shocked by the deadly attack.

What they're saying:

"[Dawn] was a mother figure to me," said Butler. "She treated me like her son. She was a wonderful person, she really was. We just don’t understand why he would take her life like that."

Police body camera photos from Washington show Rogers last Tuesday speaking with officers before the deadly attack. He was speaking with police about an unrelated incident.

According to Butler, Rogers was recently hired by his aunt and uncle to do work on their property.

"He was doing handyman work for them," said Butler. "To this very second, nobody knows what sparked him. He showed up the Friday before wanting to do side work to earn him some money. Come Tuesday, or whatever day, it happened."

Dawn was stabbed to death, while her husband Leroy was also stabbed in the neck, and is expected to survive.

Dig deeper:

An intense weeklong manhunt for Rogers took place across the West Coast. On Monday, the search focused on the Los Angeles area after the suspect’s getaway car was located in Calabasas.

Then Tuesday, a security guard near Lafyette Park in downtown Los Angeles called 911 after recognizing the murder suspect.

"Senior lead officers from Olympic division responded to the radio call," said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. "There were a number of efforts being undertaken in the region to be able to locate this suspect. Particularly of concern since he was deemed to be as dangerous as he is."

According to online records, Rogers recently got out of prison after serving more than 20 years for attacking two people with a machete and stealing their car.

It’s unknown if Rogers has any connection to the Los Angeles area.

"We’re going to the trial," said Butler. "We’re going to make our family a well-known presence in that courtroom to know just show exactly how many people got affected by one action."