Alexander Lee Rogers: Washington murder suspect's car found in Calabasas

Authorities said a car belonging to a murder suspect from Washington was found in Calabasas.

What we know:

The manhunt continues for Rogers, who was named as a person of interest in the murder of 64-year-old Dawn Peters and the attempted murder of 73-year-old Andrew Peters. The two victims are residents of Longview, Washington, located in the southwestern part of the state about 50 miles north of Portland, Oregon.

On Monday, Los Angeles County deputies located Rogers' vehicle in the 23000 block of Calabasas Road and investigators believe he may be armed in the area.

Rogers is described as a 6-foot-2 inch-tall white man weighing 190 pounds. He was believed to be traveling in a partially spray-painted black BMW with Washington license plate BNU8712.

What you can do:

Those with information about Rogers' whereabouts are asked to call 911 or Longview PD at 360-442-8500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can text "tips" to 360-431-6397.