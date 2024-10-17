14 students treated at middle school in Studio City after medical call

article

The Brief Firefighters were sent to Walter Reed Middle School on a report of "possible overdoses" involving 14 students. The students are between 12 and 13-years-old. Two were hospitalized.



First responders were called to Walter Reed Middle School in Studio City after receiving a medical call involving at least 14 students late Thursday morning.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said they were called to the school located in the 4500 block of North Irvine Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. on a report of "possible overdoses" involving the students, who are between 12 and 13-years-old.

Two students were hospitalized, and the others treated at the scene and released to their parents.