3 middle school students hospitalized after consuming cannabis edibles in Northridge

Three girls were hospitalized Monday after possibly ingesting cannabis-derived edibles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to Nobel Charter Middle School located at 9950 N. Tampa Avenue in Northridge around 2:20 p.m. on a report of five students possibly ingesting the edibles.

Three girls were taken to the hospital in fair condition, while two others were released to their parents at the school.

No other information was immediately available.