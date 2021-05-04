Walmart, Sam's Club offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced on Tuesday that pharmacy locations nationwide will begin administering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines in addition to pre-scheduled appointments. Vaccine recipients do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to get the shot, according to a news release.

The company, which has more than 5,100 pharmacy locations, also announced an initiative to combat vaccine hesitancy.

"Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine," Dr. Cheryl Pegus, the company’s executive vice president of Health & Wellness, said, in a news release. "Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19."

The outreach program, dubbed the "Get Out The Vaccine (GOTV)" campaign, is an extension of the company’s role in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program launched by the Biden administration. The news release said education materials on COVID-19 vaccines will be offered in stores and clubs nationwide. Walmart will also be utilizing mobile clinics to bring vaccines directly into communities via events and gatherings.

Walmart has also partnered with the National Hot Rod Association for an event in Georgia where it will offer walk-up vaccinations to fans. Walmart and Sam’s Club have also partnered with national and local non-profits, as well as community partners and faith-based organizations to supply community vaccine events.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are authorized to administer all three COVID-19 vaccines that have received emergency use authorization via the FDA.