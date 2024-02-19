WalkGood LA brings together community through healing

WalkGood LA is a Black and brown-led community wellness organization, founded 3 years ago during the racial justice protests.

CEO Etienne Maurice tells Good Day LA’s Brooke Thomas he wanted to shift the way the community comes together. He said it can’t just be about protests, he realized it has to be about healing.

"WalkGood literally is a manifestation of the love that we have for each other, the love that we were trying so hard to find within ourselves through the practice of yoga runs, hikes, our activations and so much more," Maurice said.

The group has a new creative wellness space in Arlington Heights called WalkGood Yard.

BreatheGood yoga is free to the community. The organization is donatio- based.

If you’d like to help out go to WalkGoodLA.org