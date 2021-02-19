VP Kamala Harris returns to her LA home for the weekend

When Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff landed at LAX, it was the first time the Vice President and Second Gentleman had returned home since the inauguration.

Pictures from the neighbors showed lots of security. Residents like Brent Miller knew something was up about midday when, as he puts it, "We heard a lot of noise coming up on our street."

They were police motorcycles, and of course, the Harris motorcade. Miller says, "I think it's pretty amazing. We’re pretty strong supporters of her."

Earlier in the week, Vice President Harris gave a radio interview to Dominque DePrima of KJLH. They talked about work, but there was a personal moment when DePrima talked about election night.

She said to Vice President Harris, "We were so jubilant. I was on the air live with your friend attorney Areva Martin and all of LA was celebrating."

Vice President Harris responded, "Thank you ... and to my friend and sister Areva Martin and everybody... thank you."

We reached out to Martin, who said she didn’t think she would be talking or texting with the Vice President this weekend and added, "We all know there’s nothing like sleeping in your own bed even if it's just for a weekend."

But, over the weekend, will she go back to stores she’s shopped at before, like Gwyneth Paltrow’s shop GOOP at The County Mart or dine at Toscana Restaurant where Max Valentino has waited on the second couple before. He says they’ve been there many times. It was, he says, where they had their first date.

Brentwood may be a smaller community, but there are people who have never seen Harris or Emhoff while out and about. And, in this neighborhood where there are plenty of famous people a Vice President of the United States is certainly something a little different.

