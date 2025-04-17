Volunteers wanted for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in Los Angeles

FIFA is looking for volunteers in Los Angeles ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which includes matches at Rose Bowl Stadium.

The event will bring together 32 teams from all six confederations and kick off on Sunday, June 15.

A total of 63 matches will take place across 12 host venues all over the U.S., ending with the final match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 13, when FIFA will crown the Club World Champions.

SUGGESTED: Trump to sign executive order establishing White House Task Force for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Here's the match schedule for Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles:

Sunday, June 15 at 12:00 p.m.: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atlético de Madrid

Tuesday, June 17 at 6:00 p.m.: CF Monterrey vs. FC Internazionale Milano

Thursday, June 19 at 6:00 p.m.: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Botafogo

Saturday, June 21 at 6:00 p.m.: CA River Plate vs. CF Monterrey

Monday, June 23 at 12:00 p.m.: Atlético de Madrid vs. Botafogo

Wednesday, June 25 at 6:00 p.m.: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. CF Monterrey

Those interested in volunteering can submit an application online to be considered for volunteer roles.

SUGGESTED: FIFA World Cup 2026: Schedule, World Cup final stadium announced Sunday