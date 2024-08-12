Vince Vaughn to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Vince Vaughn will be unveiled Monday, honoring a film career that includes starring in such comedies as "Old School," "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" and "Wedding Crashers."

The ceremony comes two days before the premiere of Vaughn's latest project, the 10-episode Apple TV+ black comedy-crime drama "Bad Monkey," which he stars in as a former police detective who has been reduced to conducting restaurant inspections.

Set to join Vaughn in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Eastown apartments at 6201 Hollywood Blvd., near Argyle Avenue, are Bill Lawrence, "Bad Monkey's" showrunner, and longtime associate Peter Billingsley, who directed Vaughn in the 2009 comedy "Couples Retreat," and was among the producers of several of Vaughn's films including `The Break-Up, "Four Christmases" and "Made."

SUGGESTED: Sammy Hagar gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Billingsley, best known for his starring role in the 1983 film, "A Christmas Story," first worked with Vaughn in the 1990 "CBS Schoolbreak Special," "The Fourth Man."

The ceremony will be streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, walkoffame.com.

The star is the 2,786th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Born March 28, 1970, in Minneapolis and raised in the Chicago suburbs of Buffalo Grove and Lake Forest, Vaughn said in a 2010 interview with ESPN that, "I started kind of young because both of my parents worked, and so I would get put into different activities, which I loved. I think that partially what made me want to get into acting or even consider doing something outside of the lines was that most of my friends' moms didn't work, and I always respected my mom a lot, especially back then, for working and doing that kind of stuff. She was someone that if she wanted something she'd outwork everyone and create an opportunity for herself.

"It was an activity that I was put in that I thought was fun and because of my experience with my mom, to a large degree, I thought that anything was possible. I saw her overcome stuff, and I thought if you worked hard at something you'd give yourself a chance."

SUGGESTED: Dr. Dre honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star surrounded by hip-hop royalty

Vaughn made his professional debut in a 1989 episode of the ABC Vietnam War drama "China Beach." His first credited film role came in the 1993 football drama "Rudy," where Jon Favreau, who was also making his first credited film appearance.

Favreau was writing a script detailing his life as an out-of-work actor and wrote Vaughn into "Swingers." His performance as the best friend of Favreau's character in the 1996 buddy comedy proved to be Vaughn's breakout role.

Vaughn's other film credits include "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," "Into The Wild," "The Internship" and "Hacksaw Ridge."

Vaughn's other television roles include mattress company owner Freddy Funkhouser in the final three seasons of the HBO comedy "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and career criminal Francis "Frank" Semyon on the second season of the HBO crime drama "True Detective."