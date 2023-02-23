VIEWER PHOTOS: Southern California snow

The winter storm that's pummeling nearly half the United States means snow in parts of California that don't normally see it.

For the first time since 1989, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning through Saturday for Southern California mountains. Forecasters predicted "multiple rounds of new snowfall" with accumulations of up to 3 to 5 feet for the Sierra Nevada region.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Dana Jacoby

Part of what makes this series of storms unique, he says, is the amount of snow expected at lower elevations, including between 1,000 and 2,000 feet.

"This isn't a matter of if it'll rain or snow, but how much," National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Tardy said in a video update, noting that the region is expected to see significant snowfall until Friday night, as well as a possible atmospheric river.

Forecasters said up to 5 feet of snow could accumulate in the mountains, accompanied by wind gusts topping 55 mph. Higher elevations could see as much as 7 feet of snow, with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible at elevations between 2,000 and 4,000 feet, "including most major mountain passes."

Ahead of the blizzard warning, a winter storm warning will be in effect in the mountains until 4 a.m. Friday for the mountains, thanks to anticipated "low elevation snow, strong winds and very cold wind chills." In the Antelope Valley, a winter weather advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, with forecasters anticipating 3 to 6 inches of snow in the foothills and 1 to 3 inches on the valley floor, with winds gusting to 45 mph.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s in most of the area, although they will drop into the 30s in the mountains and some valley areas, particularly at night, and into the 20s in the Antelope Valley.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.

