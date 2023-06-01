Vidiots reopens in LA's Eagle Rock Theater

article

Beloved video store Vidiots is back in Los Angeles and better than ever!

You are invited to visit the restored, 11,000-sq-ft location at the Eagle Rock theater located at 4884 Eagle Rock Boulevard for its grand reopening June 1.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., founding and annual members can pick up membership cards, meet the team, and take a pic in the fun photo booth.

The original Vidiots store was based in Santa Monica for 30 years before closing in 2017.

This new space will house a 271-seat theater where they will hold screenings, special events, workshops, and other gatherings. There will also be a beer and wine bar.

Of course, no trip to Vidiots would be complete without renting a movie or two from a selection of 60,000 DVD, BluRay and VHS titles.

File photo of Vidiots in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

