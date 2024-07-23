VIDEO: Woman attacked at Chino laundromat, suspect arrested

Police in Chino arrested a man after he allegedly attacked and robbed a woman at a laundromat "without provocation."

It happened on July 10, according to the Chino Police Department. Surveillance video from the laundromat showed the victim sitting inside the laundromat near the open front door, facing away from the window.

The video then shows a man walking past the door. He seems like he's about to keep walking, before turning around and walking into the laundromat. Then, without warning, he rears back and punches the woman.

Police said the man took the victim's purse, phone and other belongings, but ditched the purse and phone and purse as he ran away. Police identified the man in the video as a local homeless person. When an office found him shortly after the attack, the officer found he had some of the victim's things still on him.

The officer arrested the man and booked him on "several felony charges" the department said.