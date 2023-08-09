VIDEO: West Hollywood security ambassadors filmed flirting, kissing while on the job

Officials are responding to a viral video showing two West Hollywood security ambassadors caught on camera kissing and flirting women while on the job.

Video taken from a bystander leaving a bar on North La Jolla Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard show the unidentified Block by Block ambassadors acting inappropriately. At one point one of them is seen lifting his shirt to show his abs.

The video was originally sent to WEHO TIMES and the concerned residents said given the recent violent crime in the West Hollywood area, such behavior demonstrates a "dereliction of duty" as the two men were supposed to be on high alert protecting the citizens of West Hollywood.

Just last week, a violent robbery took place outside popular celebrity hotspot Craig's. In another incident, three suspects armed with handguns and another with a rifle robbed a man just a few hundred feet from the sheriff's department.

In April, four suspects were caught on camera in a robbery outside La Boheme restaurant.

While overall crime is down, violent crime in unincorporated parts of the city are up, officials said.

As a result, residents are putting the pressure on City Council to bring back armed deputies after the series of high-profile crimes.

It's unknown if the ambassadors caught on camera were on break.

In response, Block by Block issued the following statement:

"We take matters such as this very seriously. Block by Block ambassadors are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times. All investigations are handled internally. This incident is being investigated by our management team and will be addressed according to our company policy."

The city also released a statement saying:

"The City of West Hollywood oversees the contract with Block by Block and the City’s Community Safety Department is working with Block by Block leadership, which is responding directly on this personnel matter."