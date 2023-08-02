VIDEO: 3 gunman rob man on West Hollywood sidewalk

Investigators in West Hollywood are searching for a group of people who were caught on camera holding a man at gunpoint and robbing him last month.

The attack happened on July 19, in the 800 block of Larrabee Street in West Hollywood, just after 12:30 a.m. In surveillance video from near the scene, a man is seen walking along the sidewalk when a group of people approaches him, guns in hand. One of the suspects was even holding a rifle.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was walking down the sidewalk when a black SUV stopped in front of him. That's when the suspects approached the man, held him against a fence and took his cell phone and wallet.

SUGGESTED: First ever fentanyl-related homicide trial begins for Riverside County

Deputies did not give any descriptions of the suspects, but at least three attackers can be seen in the video.

Anyone with information about this crime were asked to contact West Hollywood Station detectives at 310-358-4011.