VIDEO: Mustang goes airborne, crashes into Grand Terrace home

In the Inland Empire, a home security camera captured a driver of a Mustang plowing into a home in Grand Terrace.

The video shows the Mustang running the stop sign, then going airborne twice before crashing into the home on Pico Street. This incident occurred around Mount Vernon Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Fortunately, the homeowners were inside the house at the time, and no one was injured.

Currently, there is no information available regarding the extent of the damage to the home.

The driver of the Mustang is reported to have declined medical treatment.