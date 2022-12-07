'Terrifying' video shows mountain lion surprise man walking dog in Hollywood Hills

A homeowner in the Hollywood Hills said he had a recent terrifying close encounter with a mountain lion that may have been P-22.

Security cameras captured the mountain lion walking back and forth across the driveway and front lawn.

The homeowner said he had just driven into his garage when his dog spotted something and darted out into the street.

To his horror, the man said he looked up and saw his dog just a couple feet away from the mountain lion.

Fortunately, the man and dog were able to safely retreat and get back into the garage before closing the door.

The big cat eventually walked away.

Last month, P-22 killed a leashed pet dog walking with its owner also in the Hollywood Hills.

It is not confirmed if this mountain lion was in fact P-22.