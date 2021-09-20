Video: Mountain lion spotted in Studio City

A mountain lion was caught on camera strolling down the sidewalk in a Studio City neighborhood.

The video showed a cougar was spotted carrying a car in its mouth.

Norma Perez, who shared the video, said her dog woke the entire family up at 2:30 a.m.

Perez explained she has lived on Lankerheim Boulevard for 20 years and has never seen anything like this.

"Pretty freaked out," she said. "I took my dogs out and I saw the blood drippings on the sidewalk and knew this was real."

Ken Paglia is with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Paglia says the video is more likely proof that motion-activated cameras are catching more footage of mountain lions, not of the cats getting more brazen.

"We live in their territory," he said. "They're out there."

That's one advice neighbor Agnes Kocsis lives by. She said in 1990, she lost a poodle to what she believes was a mountain lion attack. She doesn't want to lose another.

"I don't let any of my dogs outside," she said.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, there have been only 16 verified mountain lion attacks in California since 1890, six of the attacks being deadly.

