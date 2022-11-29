VIDEO: Man survives after truck crashes into him on PCH in Malibu

Steven Levy had his helmet camera rolling as he sat at a red light at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road in Malibu. He was waiting to make a left turn when the unthinkable happened.

The crash happened on Nov. 14. Video from the helmet cam shows a black car blowing through the intersection, and into the back of a gray pickup truck. The collision sent the truck spinning out, and crashing right into Levy. The driver of the car died in the crash. The truck driver survived, and Levy was badly injured, and said he doesn't remember the crash at all.

"My right arm was shattered basically from the elbow to the fingers," Levy said. "I now have a substantial amount of titanium holding me together." In addition, Levy suffered nine broken ribs, a punctured lung and right foot damage. He's set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his medical expenses.

SUGGESTED: Teen boy killed in Sylmar crash

Levy and his attorney are searching for more information about the driver who caused the crash. The black Lexus that ran through the intersection was stolen.

"The way it looks now I am going to be financially burdened for some or all of everything that's transpired… I hate asking for help it's a situation where just I have no other alternative."