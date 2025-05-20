VIDEO: DTLA barbershop blasts 'Baby Shark' on repeat to deter homeless
LOS ANGELES - Hear that?
Sure sounds like "Baby Shark." On repeat.
Shalom Styles, owner of Styles Barber Lounge in downtown Los Angeles, started playing the hit song through a loudspeaker pointed directly at a homeless encampment nearby.
SUGGESTED:
- LA County community sees daily arson, trash fires; 1,000+ this year
- Newsom asks California cities to ban homeless encampments
- Los Angeles expands ban on sleeping, camping in public areas
- Lancaster mayor wants to 'purge' violent homeless
He says they're not trying to be mean, but police and other city efforts to keep his customers and the community safe haven't worked.
What are your thoughts?
The Source: Information for this story is from Storyful.