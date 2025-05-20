Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: DTLA barbershop blasts 'Baby Shark' on repeat to deter homeless

Published  May 20, 2025 12:45pm PDT
Downtown LA
A barbershop in downtown Los Angeles is blasting the "Baby Shark" song to deter homeless individuals from setting up camp outside his business.

LOS ANGELES - Hear that? 

Sure sounds like "Baby Shark." On repeat. 

Shalom Styles, owner of Styles Barber Lounge in downtown Los Angeles, started playing the hit song through a loudspeaker pointed directly at a homeless encampment nearby. 

He says they're not trying to be mean, but police and other city efforts to keep his customers and the community safe haven't worked. 

