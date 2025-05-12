Newsom to ask California cities to ban homeless encampments: report

The Brief Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to propose a model ordinance to eliminate homeless encampments in California cities. It will allow local officials to determine penalties, but emphasize that individuals should not face criminal punishment for sleeping outside. Homeless advocates strongly oppose these measures, arguing they could worsen the situation for unhoused individuals.



California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will propose a model ordinance aimed at eliminating homeless encampments in California cities.

What we know:

The proposed model ordinance does not specify criminal penalties but effectively criminalizes encampments on public property, according to a report in the New York Times.

Cities would have the discretion to determine the severity of penalties, including arrests or citations for violations.

The state guidance emphasizes that individuals should not face criminal punishment for sleeping outside when they have no alternative.

According to the report, the ordinance would include the following recommendations:

A prohibition on persistent camping in one location.

A prohibition on encampments that block free passage on sidewalks.

A requirement that local officials provide notice and make every reasonable effort to identify and offer shelter prior to clearing an encampment.

Newsom's office said it would also be distributing more than $3 billion to help cities address the issue with "compassion and care."

The other side:

Homeless advocates have expressed strong opposition to these initiatives, arguing that they could exacerbate the challenges faced by unhoused individuals.

Shaunn Cartwright, a homeless advocate, warned that such measures could lead to increased homelessness and higher mortality rates.

The backstory:

The announcement comes along with the release of $3.3 billion in voter-approved Proposition 1 funding, which will be made available later today to communities statewide to expand behavioral health housing and treatment options for the most seriously ill and homeless in California, Newsom said.

What they're saying:

"There’s nothing compassionate about letting people die on the streets. Local leaders asked for resources — we delivered the largest state investment in history. They asked for legal clarity — the courts delivered. Now, we’re giving them a model they can put to work immediately, with urgency and with humanity, to resolve encampments and connect people to shelter, housing, and care. The time for inaction is over. There are no more excuses," Newsom said.

What's next:

Newsom will host a virtual press conference at 1 p.m. with more details on the announcement.

As Newsom prepares to speak, the focus will be on how cities respond to the proposed ordinance.