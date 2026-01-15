VIDEO: Construction workers jump across roofs mid-ICE raid in Los Angeles County

Doorbell camera captures the tense moments where a pair of construction workers begin running (and jumping) for their lives in Los Angeles County.

What we know:

The video, shared by Eddie Huerta via Storyful, showed a group of armed agents pulling into a home construction site in Montebello, California.

In the video, one of the construction workers grabbed a ladder, climbed up to the roof as federal agents began following him up. One worker hopped across one roof to the roof of a different house, while the second worker ended up doing the same in the opposite direction.

What we don't know:

As of Thursday, January 15, it is unknown what ended up happening to the construction workers. No arrests were announced in connection to the raid from that particular site.

The backstory:

The nationwide ICE raids have been taking place since the start of President Donald Trump's second term in office. Over the last year, the mass-deportation efforts by the Trump administration have led to countless protests, in addition to violence involving ICE agents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

This story was reported from Los Angeles.