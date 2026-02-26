Search underway for escaped inmate in Torrance

article

The Brief Authorities are conducting an active manhunt in Torrance after an inmate escaped from custody late Thursday morning. The individual was reportedly receiving treatment at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center when they managed to flee. Police have established a secure perimeter around the intersection of Torrance Boulevard and Anza Avenue to locate the suspect.



What we know:

The inmate was reportedly seeking treatment at Little Company of Mary Medical Center when they were somehow able to get free.

A perimeter has been set up in the area of Torrance Boulevard and Anza Avenue.

Photo courtesy SkyFOX

What we don't know:

The identity and description of the escaped inmate have not been released to the public, nor has the nature of the crimes for which they were originally in custody.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if the inmate is considered armed or if they received outside assistance during the escape.

What you can do:

Residents in the area are advised to close and lock all doors and windows until the search is over.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to the large law enforcement presence.

Photo courtesy SkyFOX

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.