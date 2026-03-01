LAPD increases patrols near places of worship amid US-Israel's joint attacks on Iran

The Brief Dozens of Iranian Americans in Westwood celebrated the reported death of Iran’s supreme leader following joint U.S. and Israel military strikes, expressing hope for regime change. Mayor Karen Bass said Los Angeles officials are monitoring for threats and have increased LAPD patrols, though no credible threats have been identified. While some demonstrators in downtown Los Angeles protested the military action, several Iranian Americans in Westwood said they feel safe and supported by their community.



Cheers and chants erupted in Westwood on Saturday night.

Dozens of Iranian Americans celebrated after learning that the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled the Islamic Republic for decades, is now dead following the joint U.S. and Israel military strikes.

"They couldn't topple this regime without help from outside, and they were begging other countries to come and help them," Los Angeles resident Maryam Farahzadi said.

While many were happy about a potential regime change, others were on high alert.

In a social media post Saturday, Mayor Karen Bass released the following statement:

"We are closely monitoring for any threats to Los Angeles’ public safety amid military action in the Middle East.

"While there are no known credible threats at this time, LAPD has stepped up patrols near places of worship, community spaces and other areas of the city, and we will remain vigilant in protecting our city.

"We understand that many Angelenos are affected and deeply concerned, and encourage everyone to voice their views in a peaceful way."

While many rejoiced in Westwood, others denounced the military action. SkyFOX captured video of protesters and anti-war demonstrators in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday rallying against the Trump administration and how the attacks on Iran were carried out.

Several Iranian Americans told FOX 11 they were not fearful of backlash or threats because of the overwhelming support they have seen in the streets of Los Angeles over the last month. Others say they feel supported by their neighboring businesses and their community.

"My grandfather started this pre-revolution, so he opened up a business here in the mid-’70s," said Freddy Kashani.

He and his family have long operated Saffron and Rose Persian Ice Cream in Westwood. He says many in the neighborhood look out for one another.

"I feel safe being here, and everyone who comes here, we literally are a community," said Kashani.

He and other nearby businesses along Westwood Boulevard celebrated the potential for a regime change in Iran.

"This amount of happiness, and you can feel it and hear it," said Kashani. "Hopefully we can go back to a democracy and have a free country where people can live their lives peacefully."