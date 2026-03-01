Deadly shooting breaks out in Long Beach; Marathon Burger says incident had no ties to restaurant

The Brief One person was killed, and two others were wounded in a shooting during a crowded street gathering Sunday afternoon in Long Beach. Witnesses described panic as gunfire erupted near a block party celebrating the grand opening of Marathon Burger. A person representing the Marathon Burger said the shooting had no ties to the business.



One person was killed and two others were wounded after gunfire erupted during a crowded street gathering Sunday afternoon in Long Beach.

Officers responded at about 3:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Pine Avenue after reports of a shooting involving multiple victims, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said three victims were transported to a hospital. One later died from injuries, while the other two remained in stable condition as of an 8 p.m. update. Officials said no suspects are in custody, and the motive and circumstances remain under investigation. Homicide detectives were sent to the scene.

Witnesses described panic as shots rang out.

"Gunshots fired. Literally, probably 100 people sprinted past me," said Steve Clark, who said he was nearby when the shooting happened.

Video from the scene showed officers rushing in with weapons drawn and detaining several people as they worked to secure the area. At one point, officers carried a wounded victim to a patrol vehicle to rush him to medical care.

"It’s just sad. That’s all I can say," said a nearby resident who identified herself as Ms. Smoke.

Witness Westley Bradford said the atmosphere before the shooting was festive. "It looked like a Mardi Gras. It was packed. The streets were full. The vibe was good. Everyone was vibing until — boom," he said.

The violence broke out as a large crowd gathered for a nearby block party celebrating the grand opening of Marathon Burger. Casey Parker, who said he represents the business, said the incident was not connected to the restaurant and that organizers had security, street closures and a police presence.

"It wasn’t related to the restaurant at all," Parker said. "People were eating ice cream and playing basketball games."

Another witness, Domonique Randall, said tensions between groups may have contributed. "Eventually there’s going to be something when you have different gangs coming into your neighborhood. That’s what transpired tonight," he said.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and additional updates will be released as they become available.