VIDEO: Woman faces off with bear on Sierra Madre hiking trail

A runner on a Sierra Madre hiking trail had a heart-stopping encounter with a brown bear and her two cubs on November 8.

The footage shows the brown bear charging toward the runner, who responds by backing away and roaring in an attempt to deter the bears. The bears continue to follow her on the narrow hiking trail.

The runner described the encounter, stating, "Went trail running and turned a blind corner to find a mother bear’s head about 5 inches from my waist and her cubs a few feet behind her."

According to the woman, the trail behind the bears split, offering two paths leading down the mountain. Together with another hiker, they successfully encouraged the bears to take one trail while they descended using the other.

Encounters between humans and wildlife, especially in areas populated by bears, highlight the importance of awareness and appropriate response to ensure the safety of both humans and animals. The National Park Service has a list of tips for what you should do if you encounter a bear on its website.