Store owner who shot 9-year-old girl instead of alleged shoplifters at Victorville mall to be arraigned

Charges against a man who mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl at a Victorville mall last week have been filed, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Marquel Michael James Cockrell of Adelanto City faces the following charges for his involvement in the April 12 shooting: assault with a firearm, use of a firearm, personal infliction of great bodily injury, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying an unregistered loaded handgun.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Cockrell will be arraigned in Rancho Cucamonga Monday.

Investigators revealed that Cockrell, the co-owner of Sole Addicts, was chasing multiple alleged shoplifters out of the store when he fired multiple shots at them. He missed the intended targets, and instead, struck 9-year-old Ava Rose and fled the scene.

He was arrested in Primm, Nevada and was extradited back to California.

Ava Rose is on the road to recovery.

The family has set up a GoFundMe. The family, which includes mom, dad and six children, were not prepared for the kinds of bills they are expecting, saying they never could have imagined that an afternoon trip to get Easter bunny photos at the local mall would turn into a shootout.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.