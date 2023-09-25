Victorville community protests over viral video of deputy slamming teen to ground; 4 arrested

Four people were arrested in Victorville during a protest over a viral video showing a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy slamming a teen to the ground.

The protest happened Saturday outside the Victorville Police Department station just after 11:30 a.m.

According to authorities, the protesters tried to get inside a deputy's vehicle as he approached one of the entrances to the station. Despite multiple announcements being made for protesters to break up, officials said they did not follow orders until additional deputies arrived in the area.

Close to two hours later when the protest was still underway, authorities said they saw multiple people assault and pepper spray a bystander at a nearby business who wasn't involved in the protest.

Deputies intervened to try to get the victim to safety, but that's when some people got in the way and tried to interfere, officials said.

One person assaulted a deputy who was in the process of arresting someone, officials added.

The four suspects arrested have been identified as 27-year-old David Chavez of Riverside, 40-year-old Wendy Lujan of Pomona, 30-year-old Victor Alba of Victorville, and 36-year-old Wayne Freeman of Moreno Valley.

All four face charges ranging from battery to obstructing a peace officer.

The arrests come two days after the incident that happened outside a high school football game at Victor Valley High School that has sparked outrage among some members in the community.

During that incident, a 16-year-old girl allegedly grabbed one of the responding deputies' pepper ball launcher, prompting him to force her to the ground.

Deputies said a 16-year-old boy allegedly punched one of the deputies in the face. Deputies were able to rein in the boy, and take him into custody. The girl was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911, or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or by submitting them at www.wetip.com.