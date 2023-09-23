Teen arrested after punching deputy at high school football game in Victorville

One teen was arrested and another was injured after a fight broke out outside a high school football game in Victorville Friday night.

Officials were called out to Victor Valley High School just before 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, after reports of a fight. When deputies got there, the fight was still going on.

Deputies fired pepper balls into the ground to try and disperse the crowd, but officials said that didn't work. That's when they said the crowd started coming toward deputies. Deputies fired another pepper ball into the crowd, then a 16-year-old girl allegedly grabbed one of the deputies' pepper ball launcher. That's when the deputy pulled her off the gun and to the ground.

During the interaction, deputies said, a 16-year-old boy allegedly punched one of the deputies in the face. Deputies were able to rein in the boy, and take him into custody. The girl was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The Victorville Police Department said it's sending a report on the incident to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office for potential charges against both teens.

Officials are still investigating the fight. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911, or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or by submitting them at www.wetip.com.